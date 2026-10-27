Driver, student hospitalized after vehicle hits school bus near Dover: HCSO

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The Brief A driver was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert and a student was also hospitalized after a vehicle ran a stop sign and hit a school bus near Dover Tuesday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Hillsborough County deputies responded to the intersection collision at McIntosh Road and Jess Walden Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. Deputies confirmed only one student was on the bus at the time, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.



A driver and a student were taken to the hospital after Hillsborough County deputies say a vehicle hit a school bus at an intersection near Dover on Tuesday morning.

Hillsborough school bus crash

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash at McIntosh Road and Jess Walden Road shortly after 8:30 a.m.

According to the early investigation, the driver of the vehicle ran a stop sign and hit the school bus, deputies said.

Courtesy: Meredith Tenouri

The driver was taken to Tampa General Hospital as a trauma alert, according to HCSO.

Deputies said one student was on board the school bus at the time of the crash. The student was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Driver identity and potential charges

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released the identity of the driver who ran the stop sign. Investigators did not release the student's age or whether traffic citations or criminal charges have been filed in the crash investigation.