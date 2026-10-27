Driver, student hospitalized after vehicle hits school bus near Dover: HCSO
DOVER, Fla. - A driver and a student were taken to the hospital after Hillsborough County deputies say a vehicle hit a school bus at an intersection near Dover on Tuesday morning.
Hillsborough school bus crash
What we know:
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash at McIntosh Road and Jess Walden Road shortly after 8:30 a.m.
According to the early investigation, the driver of the vehicle ran a stop sign and hit the school bus, deputies said.
Courtesy: Meredith Tenouri
The driver was taken to Tampa General Hospital as a trauma alert, according to HCSO.
Deputies said one student was on board the school bus at the time of the crash. The student was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Driver identity and potential charges
What we don't know:
Deputies have not released the identity of the driver who ran the stop sign. Investigators did not release the student's age or whether traffic citations or criminal charges have been filed in the crash investigation.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.