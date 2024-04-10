Knife-wielding woman accused of attacking boyfriend shot at 11 times by deputy: ‘He did what he had to do’

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri shed more light on what happened moments before a knife-wielding woman was shot 11 times by a deputy on Monday evening.

Authorities say Deputy Christopher Ryan was sent to a home at 14041 95th Avenue North around 6 p.m. after someone called 911 saying their neighbor had been stabbed.

Law enforcement officers say 44-year-old Amy Jaeger stabbed her 70-year-old boyfriend because he said he wanted to end their relationship and was canceling their vacation plans. The pair had been together for about a year, according to police.

Holloway said the stabbing victim managed to escape and ran to a neighbor’s home. He added that Jaeger chased after him and tried to get inside the house.

Law enforcement officers gather at scene of deputy-involved shooting.

According to the chief, she tried to pry the door open and was able to take the trim off the door and slip her hand inside. That’s when authorities say the homeowner took the broken trim and hit her hand several times.

When Deputy Ryan arrived, he saw Jaeger holding a knife, and he told her to drop it.

Video from a body camera and a car camera shows Jaeger walking toward the deputy, knife in hand. Several times she said, "No." She can also be heard saying, "Kill me now."

He told her five times to drop the knife, but she did not comply and kept walking toward him.

Deputy Ryan fired 11 shots at Jaeger and held her at gunpoint once she fell. It is unclear how many times she was struck.

"He had 11 seconds from the time he exited that car to make a decision and the suspect, she came to him. As you saw, he kept backing away and she kept coming toward him," Holloway shared.

Once backup arrived, the deputy began first aid on Jaeger. She was then taken to an area hospital where she is in critical condition.

The deputy was not injured during the incident.

"These are tough situations, and they are tough to deal with, but he did what he had to do," Gualtieri said.

Authorities say the 70-year-old stabbing victim is in stable condition at an area hospital.

Holloway noted that police were called to the home last November for a domestic disturbance involving alcohol and added that Jaeger had been arrested in the past for DUI.

She’s being charged with attempted homicide, armed aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and armed residential burglary.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force investigated the shooting and Holloway said they are not seeking to file charges against the deputy.

Deputy Ryan was on paid administrative leave following the shooting, which is standard protocol after deputy-involved shootings, but Gualtieri said he could return to work as soon as he is ready and is expected back in a few days.

