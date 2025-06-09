Drone delivery service, Wing, coming to Walmart Supercenters in Tampa

The Brief Wing and Walmart are teaming up to launch drone delivery at supercenters in Tampa and Orlando. You can place an order through the Wing Drone Delivery App. Wing is still finalizing the list of stores in Florida.



Whether it's groceries, over-the-counter medications, or meals, drones are becoming the future of delivery.

The drone company Wing, and Walmart are teaming up to launch drone delivery at supercenters in Tampa and Orlando. You can place an order through the Wing Drone Delivery App, select your delivery spot like your driveway or backyard, see when your order arrives, and that's it! You can get what you need in as little as 15 minutes.

Wing does operate within FAA guidelines and their drones can make deliveries within six miles of a store.

FOX 13 caught up with Wing Aviation at the 51st Annual Sun n Fun Aerospace Expo in early April. The company operates out of Dallas-Fort Worth, where they make hundreds of deliveries at 18 supercenters.

"Wing Aviation is actually the leading commercial and drone delivery company in the United States," said Tom Kuhn, Head of Communications with Wing Aviation. "In the areas we have been operating, people love it, and they find a use for it and order multiple times a week. Because it fits well in their day-to-day and how they operate, you'll see more and more of it as we're able to scale and be in more places."

Wing is still finalizing the list of stores in Florida, although they prefer densely populated areas where people rely on their personal cars, which means more traffic and longer errand times.

What's next:

The supercenter locations will be rolled out over the coming months and are expected to be completed by this time next year.

The companies plan to expand to an additional 100 Walmart Supercenters across major cities, including Atlanta, Charlotte, and Houston, making what they're calling the world's largest drone delivery expansion ever.