Drug dealer charged in death of teen who died from overdose

Last week, defendant Titan Goodson was in court cutting a deal with the state.

Goodson was charged with the murder of his then-girlfriend Katie Golden, who died of a heroin overdose. Prosecutors say Goodson panicked, waiting hours before calling 911.

But recently the charges against him were reduced to tampering and drug possession. Goodson got one year in jail followed by probation.

In March prosecutors announced they were going after Garland Layton, the drug dealer that sold Katie and Titan the heroin. They charged Layton with first-degree murder.

Thursday morning, Hillsborough County public defender Jennifer Spradley said it's a rare move by prosecutors and is now asking the judge to reduce his bail.

"Even Mr. Goodson's bond at his preliminary hearing was set at $15,000 when he was charged with manslaughter. Mr. Layton's bond is much higher than that, it's $250,000," explained Spradley.

But prosecutor Scott Harmon pushed back, saying Layton is responsible for Katie's death.

"It was that second round of heroin that night that ended up killing Katie Golden. She passed away because of the heroin they had bought from this defendant," said Harmon.

The judge is set to rule on the bond issue on Friday.