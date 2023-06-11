Drug lab discovered in St. Petersburg home

St. Petersburg Police are investigating a drug lab found in a home at 2063 Illinois Ave NE.

Several fire trucks and emergency vehicles are on site as a precautionary measure.

Some of the substances can be volatile, according to a police report.

Police say there is no danger to nearby properties, and none has been evacuated.

Robert A. Papp Jr has been taken into custody in connection with the drug lab, according to St. Pete police.

The investigation is ongoing.