Drug search turns up loaded weapon in Armwood student's backpack, sheriff says

An Armwood High School student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun on campus, Hillsborough County deputies say.

According to the sheriff’s office, an Armwood teacher noticed the small of marijuana coming from a 17-year-old student Tuesday morning. The teacher alerted school administrators, who searched the students’ backpack.

They found no marijuana, but allegedly found a scale along with a loaded M&P handgun with a round in the chamber and a full magazine.

Deputies say the gun belonged to the teen’s parent, who was unaware that he had taken it to school.

The teen was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon.

“We will not tolerate any student bringing a loaded weapon on our school campuses. Hillsborough County Schools should be a safe place for students to learn without fear,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement about the arrest. “While this student made a very poor decision and must face the consequences for his actions, this is also a reminder for parents to properly secure their firearms. Your child should never have access to a deadly weapon.”

