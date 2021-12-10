Drugged geese drown, landing Florida homeowners association in hot water

Ten geese drowned in a South Florida lake after a homeowners association's attempt to trap, sedate and euthanize them went horribly awry.

The SilverLakes homeowners association in Miramar hired a company, Pest Wildlife Pro, to remove 25 geese because some residents found them to be loud pooping machines, although others saw them as majestic.

The company's owner fed the geese bread laced with sedatives, but a loud car spooked the drugged birds and they flew off.

Ten fell into the lake and drowned, while he found the other 15 and euthanized them offsite.

City officials put the blame on the association, sending the officers a letter that it now faces a likely fine.

