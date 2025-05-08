Drugs, guns & cash found in string of Sarasota busts leading to 5 arrests

The Brief The Sarasota Police Department says three separate drug busts led to a total of five arrests. SPD says the investigations came after neighbors complained about drug activity.



A total of five people face serious charges after Sarasota police say they busted three separate "open-air drug markets" throughout the city.

The backstory:

The Sarasota Police Department says the investigations came after several complaints from neighbors about drug activity.

36th St.

SPD says detectives found the following items at a home in the 1600 block of 36th St. near Booker High School:

A Glock 23 with an extended magazine and 17 rounds of ammunition

22.2 grams of marijuana in a clear container

56.6 grams of marijuana in a gray plastic bag

35.1 grams of marijuana in a Jeep parked on the property

42.1 grams of mushrooms

Multiple baggies containing 1 gram of marijuana labeled "shock tart"

A star magazine for a rifle and rifle rounds

Various pills

$1,992.00 in cash

Officers arrested Kellen Gowdy on drug and gun charges.

Fruitville Rd.

Police say they found marijuana, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, glass cooking pots for crack cocaine with drug residue, and digital scales in an apartment along the 2900 block of Fruitville Rd.

Dennis Craft faces drug trafficking and drug possession charges, according to SPD.

Links Ave.

Investigators say they executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a vacant home in the 2500 block of N. Links Ave.

According to SPD, detectives found more than 250 grams of spice (synthetic marijuana), along with a small amount of marijuana and $330 in cash.

Fredjonte Smalls, Sara Van Aelst and Lucas Blue each face drug charges.

Police say Blue also faces charges of giving law enforcement a false name and resisting arrest, and had a warrant out of Manatee County for battery on a law enforcement officer.

What's next:

SPD says each investigation is still ongoing.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Sarasota Police Department.

