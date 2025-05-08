Drugs, guns & cash found in string of Sarasota busts leading to 5 arrests
SARASOTA, Fla. - A total of five people face serious charges after Sarasota police say they busted three separate "open-air drug markets" throughout the city.
The backstory:
The Sarasota Police Department says the investigations came after several complaints from neighbors about drug activity.
36th St.
SPD says detectives found the following items at a home in the 1600 block of 36th St. near Booker High School:
- A Glock 23 with an extended magazine and 17 rounds of ammunition
- 22.2 grams of marijuana in a clear container
- 56.6 grams of marijuana in a gray plastic bag
- 35.1 grams of marijuana in a Jeep parked on the property
- 42.1 grams of mushrooms
- Multiple baggies containing 1 gram of marijuana labeled "shock tart"
- A star magazine for a rifle and rifle rounds
- Various pills
- $1,992.00 in cash
Courtesy: Sarasota Police Dept.
Officers arrested Kellen Gowdy on drug and gun charges.
Fruitville Rd.
Police say they found marijuana, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, glass cooking pots for crack cocaine with drug residue, and digital scales in an apartment along the 2900 block of Fruitville Rd.
Courtesy: Sarasota Police Dept.
Dennis Craft faces drug trafficking and drug possession charges, according to SPD.
Links Ave.
Investigators say they executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a vacant home in the 2500 block of N. Links Ave.
According to SPD, detectives found more than 250 grams of spice (synthetic marijuana), along with a small amount of marijuana and $330 in cash.
Courtesy: Sarasota Police Dept.
Fredjonte Smalls, Sara Van Aelst and Lucas Blue each face drug charges.
Police say Blue also faces charges of giving law enforcement a false name and resisting arrest, and had a warrant out of Manatee County for battery on a law enforcement officer.
What's next:
SPD says each investigation is still ongoing.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Sarasota Police Department.
