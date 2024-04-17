Drunk Clearwater captain fell off boat while 30 people were attending tour: Police

A 53-year-old boat captain was arrested and charged with boating under the influence on Friday, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Witnesses told law enforcement that John Edward Beckwith, the captain of the Fun Boat Ice Cream Boat, was impaired to the point where he fell off the vessel. Police say when they spoke to employees on the boat they were told that Beckwith arrived at work stumbling and had food all over his face.

According to officers, the boat Beckwith was working on had 30 people attending a boat tour.

Authorities say Beckwith performed poorly on the field sobriety exercises and provided a breath sample of 0.118 and 0.115. The blood alcohol limit for boating is 0.08 in Florida.

Clearwater police say Beckwith's breath smelled like alcohol, he was unbalanced, and his eyes were bloodshot.

Beckwith has prior DUI convictions in Michigan and Arizona, according to law enforcement.

