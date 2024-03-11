Drunk driver accused of killing Brooksville mother asks for mercy at sentencing hearing

Defendant Samuel Hernandez says he is remorseful for his reckless actions that led to the death of Brooksville mother, Jessica Leftwich.

At his sentencing hearing he asked for mercy.

"I am willing to accept responsibility for what happens next," said Hernandez.

Pictured: Samuel Hernandez

Prosecutors said in the early morning hours of April 16, 2022, Hernandez was driving drunk while behind the wheel of an Acura TXL sedan.

He was on State Route 93 when he clipped a Jeep Wrangler, causing it to go airborne, hit a median and flip over. Leftwich was ejected from the Jeep and died instantly.

Pictured: Jessica Leftwich

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper testified that Hernandez was speeding, clocked at going over 107 mph and never tried to brake before impact.

Friends and family of Hernandez pleaded for mercy, including his brother, Isaiah Hernandez.

"It’s very surprising because he’s not that type of person and the situation alone, I can tell you, has shaken him," said Isaiah Hernandez.

The Jeep Leftwich was driving flipped over during the fatal crash.

But the biggest impact in court may have come from Jessica Leftwich‘s brother, Sawyer Leftwich, who was speaking for his entire family.

"Jessica was a kind soul and loving sister. Myself and my family miss her every day. I hope one day, Sam you come to realize what you’ve done to my family," said a somber Leftwich.

But the enormous loss to the Leftwich family was not lost on Tampa judge Christine Marlewski, who sentenced Hernandez to twelve years in prison, followed by two years of probation.

