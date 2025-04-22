DUI driver crashes into deputy’s cruiser: MCSO

The Brief An impaired driver crashed into a Manatee County Deputy who was on patrol Sunday night. The force of the collision caused the deputy's patrol car to roll over. William Thomas, 47, is charged with driving under the influence.



A Manatee County sheriff's deputy is doing OK after an alleged drunk driver crashed into him.

The backstory:

On Sunday, at around 11:45 p.m., the deputy was on routine patrol southbound on 301 Boulevard West when he entered the left-turn lane to access the parking lot of the MCSO Operations Center.

Just before making the turn, a pickup truck collided head-on with the deputy, causing his patrol car to roll over onto its roof.

Nearby deputies quickly responded and helped the deputy, who was conscious but later treated for minor abrasions at a local hospital.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

The driver of the pickup truck, William Thomas, 47, was not compliant with deputies' commands and displayed signs of impairment, according to MCSO.

What's next:

After being medically cleared, Thomas was taken to the Manatee County Jail, where he consented to a breath test.

The test results showed his blood alcohol concentrations of 0.279 and 0.268 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.

Thomas was charged with driving under the influence, and causing damage to property or injury to another person.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: