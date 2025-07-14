DUI suspect hits skateboarder, mailbox after drinking at Applebee's: police

The Brief A DUI suspect struck a skateboarder and a mailbox with his car after drinking at a local Applebee's, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. A witness stayed on scene until first responders arrived and provided them with the make, model, license plate and a description of the driver. The injured skateboarder is expected to recover, according to police.



The Port St. Lucie Police Department says that a young man riding a skateboard was injured after being hit by a car driven by an alleged drunk driver over the weekend.

Investigators say that the suspect, Robert Voisine, was driving on SE Melaleuca Blvd. when his Mazda struck the victim and a mailbox.

Courtesy: Port St. Lucie Police Department.

A witness stayed on scene until first responders arrived and provided them with the make, model, license plate and a description of the driver.

Officers later located the damaged Mazda in the driveway of a home on the 2000 block of SE Mandrake Circle.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Investigators later determined that Voisine was drinking at a local Applebee's before the crash.

What's next:

The injured skateboarder is expected to recover, according to police.

Charges

2 DUI counts - Damage to property or person of another.

Hit-and-run for failing to stop for a crash involving injury.

Hit-and-run after leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage

The Port St. Lucie Police Department shared this statement about impaired driving.

What they're saying:

"Every choice has consequences, and behind every reckless decision, there are lives affected. Let's stand together to raise awareness about the serious risks of impaired driving. If you or someone you know plans to drink, please choose a safe way home—whether it's a designated driver, a rideshare, or public transportation."

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube