Duke Energy tests solar farm floating on water in clean energy pilot project

A solar farm on water instead of land may be the future of clean energy.

Duke Energy Florida's "Hines Floating Solar Project" is the first-of-its kind in the state, and it's located at the Hines Energy Complex in Bartow. More than 1,800 solar panels float effortlessly in the middle of a 1,200-acre cooling pond, creating clean energy.

"This project is one megawatt and to just conceptualize the energy use it'll be about 100 houses that it will service or feed annually," said Shayna Fraleigh, the project manager for Duke Energy Florida.

It's not the energy company's largest solar installation in Florida, but it is the first one that floats on water. The solar panels absorb light from both sides, which can produce 10-20% more power than traditional single-sided panels.

The pilot project is one of many parts of the Vision Florida Program that invests and tests in innovative technology to prepare the grid for a clean energy future.

"We're seeing a lot of population growth and energy demand, so testing pilot programs like this helps us to meet that demand every day and helps us have an eye on our future and meet the energy needs of our customers," said Audrey Stasko, a spokesperson for Duke Energy Florida.

"We only have one planet, so sustainability and thinking of those innovative ways to provide clean energy is very important to us," said Fraleigh.

If successful, the energy company may implement the floating solar array on a larger scale in the future.