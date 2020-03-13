Duke Energy will not disconnect service for nonpayment during coronavirus outbreak

article

Duke Energy says it will suspend disconnection of its customers' electric service for nonpayment due to the spread of COVID-19.

The utility made the announcement Friday on its Twitter account, saying, "Since many of our customers may be facing unusual financial hardship, we are suspending disconnection for nonpayment effective immediately."

Duke Energy says this applies to all home and business accounts in Florida as well as Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

