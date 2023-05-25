Dunedin fourth grader helping classmates find friends with 'Buddy Bench'

Going to school can be tough for kids if they have a hard time making friends, so a Dunedin student is making it easier for her classmates to bond at her school.

Fourth grader Kaela Schmid led the effort to raise money for the Buddy Bench as part of her Gifted School Service Project.

File: Kaela Schmid is a fourth grader who found a way for students to easily make friends.

"I made it because I know what it feels like to be left out or to not have anyone to play with," said Schmid. "And I've also witnessed some people, like, crying on the side of the playground because they are left out or someone has been mean to them."

The bench is for students who have been bullied in school and are too shy or afraid to make friends.

"I know some of the younger kids are shyer, so it helps them sit on this bench and other people will know to play with them because they don't have anyone to play with," Schmid explained.

File: If a student sits on the bench other kids will know that they are looking for someone to play with.

Schmid's mom, Stephanie Schmid, is a teacher at the school. She said the bench seems to be working for the students.

"She has always been one that looks for the students who feel left out or tries to make sure everyone feels included," said Stephanie. "So when she came to us and wanted to do this as our service project, it made us very proud."

File: The Buddy Bench was part of the Gifted School Service Project.

"I'm helping kids get out of their comfort zone and have someone to play with. So they have better times in recess or wherever they're playing," shared Schmid.

The fourth graders hopes to put a Buddy Bench in her new school next year.