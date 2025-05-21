Dunedin restaurant makes you feel like you're in Hawaii

The Brief The Honu Restaurant and Tiki Bar in Dunedin makes you feel like you're in Hawaii. The owners say the atmosphere tends to lower their customers' blood pressure. The restaurant is located at 516 Grant Street in Dunedin.



A small slice of Hawaiian culture can be found in downtown Dunedin.

The backstory:

The Honu Restaurant and Tiki Bar was the vision of Lisa and Kimberly Platt.

"The feel and the family and the relationships we have with a lot of our friends in Hawaii we want to bring here," says Lisa.

Lisa and Kimberly say the atmosphere they’ve created tends to lower their customers’ blood pressure.

"Most people that come here are in the mindset that they need to relax," says Lisa.

Dig deeper:

The menu is filled with Hawaiian favorites like musabi, a pupu platter, and loco moco.

Many dishes, like street tacos, feature fresh fish flown straight in from Oahu.

"We want to keep the things that people know us for, but also put a spin on things," says Kimberly.

Lisa oversees the classic Hawaiian cocktails The Honu serves up.

"We have an original Mai-Tai from 1944," she says. They also feature a Navy Grog, a Nui-Nui, and a Jungle Bird.

What's next:

The Honu Restaurant and Tiki Bar is located at 516 Grant Street in Dunedin.

It’s open Wednesday through Sunday from 12-10 p.m.

