During holiday weekend, law enforcement reminding all of zero-tolerance for boating under the influence

article

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, it is also Boating Safety Week, and agencies like the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Tampa Police Department, and the US Coast Guard urge everyone to be safe on the water.

The agencies want to remind everyone that there is zero-tolerance for operating a vessel under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

In May 2021, there were 102 boating accidents in Florida, according to FWC. People fell overboard in about a quarter of those incidents.

Law enforcement will be out on the water making sure boaters have the required supplies onboard to be safe. They will also be enforcing boating under the influence.

READ: Experts say boaters need to watch for manatees

"We have zero tolerance for those that are impaired because we want people to be safe. This is a hazardous environment to be on the water in the water, but, there’s ways to be safe about it, so, enjoy the celebration, try to designate a safe operator to control the vessel and that way you can enjoy as much as a celebration as you want," said Forest Rothchild from FWC.

Advertisement

For more information on how to be prepared on the water, visit: myfwc.com/boating.