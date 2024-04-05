Early morning SpaceX launch generates rare cloud formation over Florida

SpaceX successfully launched another rocket in Cape Canaveral early Friday morning, and it left behind an unusual sight that had some Floridians talking.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral at 5:12 a.m. on Friday, sending 23 new Starlink satellites into orbit.

What the rocket left behind in the sky, though, had some Floridians wondering what was up.

The rare cloud formation is known as noctilucent clouds, which are wavy, thin, bluish-white clouds that are best seen at twilight in polar latitudes, according to the National Weather Service.

These clouds form at much higher altitudes than typical clouds and reach temperatures colder than -180 degrees Fahrenheit.

Similar clouds have formed after Florida rocket launches in the past.

