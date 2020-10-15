Early voting preparations underway at Raymond James Stadium

With early voting in Florida beginning Monday, Hillsborough election officials will deliver equipment and supplies to Raymond James Stadium, which will be one of 26 early voting locations in the county.

Those who wish to get their ballots in early starting Monday can use the Himes Avenue entrance for the stadium.

Each early voting location in Hillsborough will also have a curbside box to drop of mail-in ballots for people who want to deliver in person.

VOTER GUIDE: Find your county's early voting times and locations

So far, elections officials are seeing high turnout for mail-in ballots. Those have been cast in Hillsborough County so far account for 23% of all votes cast in 2016.

Crews started setting up for early voting at Amalie Arena on Wednesday.

