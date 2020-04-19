Egypt's pyramid's lit up with virus safety message

The great pyramids of Egypt took on a whole different look on Saturday. They were illuminated with safety messages on Saturday in celebration of the World Heritage Day. The pyramids carried different messages, such as 'stay home and 'stay safe.'

Egypt's minister of tourism and antiquities, Khaled El-Enany, attended the celebration, which included a musical performance played on a screen.

Egypt closed schools, universities, mosques, churches and archaeological sites, including the famed Giza pyramids. The country is trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

El-Enany said, "We came here to celebrate World Heritage Day by putting some messages on the second pyramid 'Stay Home, Stay Safe and Experience Egypt Soon'. And we shared the three slogans on World Heritage Day: 'Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage and Shared Responsibility'. And we hosted in the same time a musical performance by singers from the Arab world, each one sing from his country a hopeful and a joyful message from the Arab world to humanity."

On Saturday, Egypt reported 19 deaths and 188 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

That was the country's highest one-day tally since the first case was confirmed in February.

