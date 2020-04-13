Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue 'wears' doctor's coat, stethoscope in tribute to healthcare workers

As healthcare workers battle on the frontlines against coronavirus, tributes from around the globe recognize their hard work.

The latest tribute came on Easter Sunday, as a doctor's coat and stethoscope were projected onto the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The words "thank you" and "hope" then appeared in 31 languages.

Images of first responders and healthcare workers were also projected onto the statue as the archbishop of Rio de Janeiro, Cardinal Orani Joao Tempesta, celebrated Mass below.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin firefighters over the weekend created a giant heart using their fire engines and ambulances to join the #HeartsforHealthCare trend, "to show your love for those on the front lines fighting."

Back in March, the Empire State Building in New York lit up with red siren lights in recognition of first responders.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Advertisement

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map