Emergency policymakers in Hillsborough County extend local state of emergency

Members of the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group extended the local state of emergency for another week during their Thursday meeting.

The group, made up of local policymakers and law enforcement, meets twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Today, Commissioner Les Miller expressed his concerns about a possible second spike of COVID-19 as the state continues to reopen.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis to make announcement about 'next steps' of reopening plan

He’s urging residents to continue wearing masks in public and social distance.

Earlier in the week, he told the group during a recent grocery shopping trip he noticed, “90% of people were not wearing masks.”

PREVIOUS: Hillsborough EPG chairman 'shocked' after seeing so few people wearing masks

Advertisement

When asked about the virus going forward, Miller told FOX 13 this:

“Your lifestyle may be changed this year, next year, it could be changed forever, but until the CDC changes its thought process on this… do what they ask you to do," Miller said.

There were a few questions for the group about when gyms would be able to reopen, but they deferred to the governor, saying that decision would come from the state level.

The group meets again on Monday at 1:30 p.m. The meetings are broadcast live on YouTube and Facebook.

Watch the full meeting on Facebook:

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map