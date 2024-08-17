Illegal drug organization had enough fentanyl to kill over 3M people: CCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday that they conducted the largest fentanyl seizure in history.

Investigators say they received information about an illegal drug organization that spanned across multiple counties in February.

Authorities say detectives from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Tactical Impact Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tampa, United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office worked together to dismantle the drug organization.

Officials searched a home in Homosassa and two other locations in Pasco County on Thursday.

According to deputies, the search warrant in Homosassa resulted in the following narcotics seizures:

Fentanyl (over 6 kilograms or over 13 pounds)

Methamphetamine (nearly 150 grams)

22 Firearms (three stolen)

$10,808 in cash

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

CCSO says there were pressed kilogram "bricks" stamped with the organization's trademark and thousands of individual fentanyl pills stamped to look like prescription opioids, such as 10 mg oxycodone and "Percocet." According to the DEA, six out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

Anyone who buys prescription pills other than at a legitimate pharmacy may unknowingly be getting a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl, according to officials.

Investigators say the overall street value of the drugs is estimated at $735,000.

"Enough fentanyl to kill over three million people has been taken off the streets in this one operation," said Sheriff Prendergast. "Thursday, while our news conference on a pill mill was taking place, our TIU was serving this warrant. We will never tolerate drug trafficking in Citrus County. Thanks to this unified effort with our local, state, and federal partners, another illegal drug organization has been shut down. I continue to fulfill the promise I made on day one as your Sheriff: Illicit narcotics will not be tolerated in Citrus County."

Deputies have not released the names and addresses of suspects. The sheriff's office says the investigation is still open.

