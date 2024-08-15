Millions of pills illegally prescribed, clinic shut down: CCSO

A "one-stop shop" pill mill in Citrus County has been shut down.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says millions of pills and thousands of fake prescriptions were funneled through a center that was illegally operating as a pain management clinic.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the drug trafficking operation, and Sheriff Mike Prendergast says more arrests are expected.

"This clinic was like the candy man. A doctor that you can go and pretty much get anything," 5th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson said.

Investigators say Tri-County Medical Center was a licensed primary care facility, but was illegally operating as a pain management clinic.

"Twenty-seven search warrants were served, trying to dismantle years of illicit activity," Prendergast said.

The center has been shut down.

"They illicitly distributed 39,905 controlled substance prescriptions," Prendergast said.

READ: Sheriff Grady Judd: Group of illegal immigrants stole nearly $1.7 million in property across Florida

Prendergast says the alleged owner and ringleader, Ernest Scriven, 46, conspired with another employee to push fake prescriptions.

"To send multiple pharmacies these prescriptions all across the state for patients who were not legitimate patients," Prendergast said. "Patients who had never even been seen by the doctor."

Investigators say most of the prescriptions were for opioids, but were also written for a number of other different types of drugs.

Over the course of five years, detectives say nearly 3.5 million pills were prescribed.

"I've never seen anything representing this volume of pills in my 25 years as a prosecutor," Gladson said.

The pills were allegedly picked up from pharmacies around the state, and then sold for cash.

"This is a classic pill mill on steroids," Attorney General Ashley Moody said.

Prendergast says there was a licensed medical provider at the center.

"There was a licensed medical provider on the premises of the clinic, and we are still working through the investigative parts with that licensed medical provider," Prendergast said.

The investigation into the clinic is ongoing.

"He's not practicing in Citrus County," Prendergast said. "And, his ability to practice medicine is under review by the authorities that have the ability to determine whether or not he can continue to hold onto his license."

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Ernest Scriven is charged with racketeering, trafficking oxycodone, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and other drug and firearm charges.

Kendra Johnson, 35, is charged with trafficking oxycodone and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Shalena Scriven, 44, is charged with trafficking oxycodone and conspiracy to traffic oxycodone.

David Henriquez, 37, is charged with trafficking cannabis and 156 counts of grand theft of a firearm.

READ: Riverview couple urges vigilance after being ambushed following jackpot win at Hard Rock Casino

The sheriff says there are more pending suspects, but it’s unclear how many more there are.

"This is a menace to the people of our community and the people of the state of Florida," Prendergast said.

The sheriff’s office also seized 47 vehicles, including boats, trailers, cars, trucks and a semi tractor trailer.

Investigators seized 160 firearms. They say 156 of those guns were stolen.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: