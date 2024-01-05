Epiphany Cross Dive organizers keeping close eye on forecast ahead of Tarpon Springs celebration

The ceremonial Cross Dive of the 118th Epiphany Celebration is scheduled for Saturday in Tarpon Springs, but event organizers are closely watching the forecast, which includes the potential for severe weather.

This celebration of the birth of Christ typically draws around 20,000 people to Tarpon Springs. Friday’s weather was beautiful for the Blessing of the Fleet event before the Cross Dive this weekend.

"[The clergy] are going to come and bless the boys that are diving for the cross tomorrow as well as the businesses throughout the sponge docks," St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral’s Johanna Gatzoulis said.

Unfortunately, the forecast for Saturday – when several outdoor events are scheduled – includes the potential for severe weather.

"Tomorrow is fluid," Michael Kouskoutis, one of the organizers for Saturday’s Diving of the Cross event, told FOX 13. "Whether or not there's a full procession, I won't know until tomorrow. But regardless, the boys will meet, and we will proceed. Whether it's a full procession or just a short procession down to the bayou, but they will proceed down there."

There is no set time for the Cross Dive, which has never been canceled before, according to Gatzoulis.

Saturday’s celebration begins with a church service at 8 a.m. After the service ends, there will be a procession to Spring Bayou where the waters are blessed and a dove is released.

Then around 70 teenage boys will dive into the water for the cross.

Organizers told FOX 13 they’ve had to deal with unfavorable weather before, including rain and cold water temperatures.

"I can tell you, when I dove 40 some years ago, it rained, and it rained pretty hard," Kouskoutis said.

"Now if there’s a storm that’s coming in that’s not favorable to be outdoors because of lightning, then we’ll adjust accordingly," Gatzoulis said.

In addition, low tide is an issue this year, according to Gatzoulis. Organizers had to change the direction the boys will run off the dock before later diving for the cross.