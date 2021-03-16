Equestrian community mourns sudden passing of family matriarch behind Lippizzan Stallions

No matter the size of the arena, Gabby Herrmann could capture the attention of an audience in an instant.

"My mother was just, she was a performer up until the very last day," said Rebecca McCullough.

She said her mother's performances with her family's Lipizzan Stallions came naturally.

"When she walked out and that music came on, it didn’t matter what happened -- she would go out there and do it," McCullough said.

The skill was passed down to Herrmann from her father, Colonel Ottomar Herrman.

Gabby Herrmann (Family photo)

Advertisement

No matter what obstacles she faced, she broke through.

"She was a force to be reckoned with," McCullough told FOX 13. "If she put her mind to it, it was going to happen."

The Herrmann's white stallions date back centuries ago.

It was 300 years ago, when a knight gifted the Herrmann family with the Lipizzan, and ever since, generations have continued the aristocratic breed.

Before gunpowder, the powerful horses -- with much larger body and muscle mass than most breeds -- were used on the battlefield by generals, princes and kings. Their kick was enough to knock out foot soldiers.

During World War II in Austria, General Patton helped rescue the Lipizzans with the help of Colonel Herrmann.

The Herrmann family made it to America with their horses and went on tour in the 1960s.

"She loved the horses and the horses loved her," Said Marilyn Coker, who was the postmaster in Myakka City.

She met the Herrmann family when they moved to the area in the early 60s.

"You could see that when they would come up after their performance and she’d give them sugar, you could just see the joy with her and horses," Coker recalled.

Gabby Herrmann's heart extended throughout Myakka City.

Years ago she and her father got Manatee County to pave Singletary Road. For 12 years, she hosted a show to benefit the restoration of the 1914 Myakka School House.

"It made me feel such joy that that was a purpose that she wanted to do," said Coker.

Herrmann passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday at the age of 66.

Her legacy will continue on with the 8th generation of the Herrmann family, through her granddaughter Sydney.

"My daughter just stepped right in and did it," McCullough said. "My mother got to see that, that even at her age, she knew to go out and I would like to think that gave her peace in knowing that we would do it."

Continuing the passion Gabby so loved, the show will continue on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m.

"We are going to keep going, my family spent their whole life building this," said McCullough.

The Herrmanns' Royal Lipizzan Stallions will continue their winter shows at 32755 Singletary Road in Myakka City.

Shows take place every Thursday and Friday at 3 p.m., and on Saturdays, shows begin at 10 a.m.

A memorial fund has been set up in Gabby Herrmann's name. To find out more information, visit their GoFundMe page.

You can learn more about the Lipizzan stallions on their Facebook page.