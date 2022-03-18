2 hospitalized after generator left running overnight in Seminole Heights apartment, officials say

article

A generator left running since Thursday night in a first-floor apartment in Seminole Heights sent two people to the hospital Friday for carbon monoxide poisoning, Tampa Fire Rescue said.

A dozen units at the Oaks at Riverview apartments were evacuated and searched by firefighters late Friday morning.

In addition to two people being taken to the hospital, another three were treated at the scene but refused further medical care.

Tampa FR crews said they found the generator in a first floor unit and determined it had been running since Thursday night.