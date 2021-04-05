Every adult in Florida now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

As of Monday morning, all adults in the state of Florida are now eligible to register and receive their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who are at least 18 years of age can choose between the Pfizer, Modern, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who are 16 and 17 years old qualify for the vaccine as long as they receive the Pfizer brand.

As of now, Pfizer is the only vaccine manufacturer that has been approved for those 16 and up, and a parent or guardian must be present at the time of the vaccination.

The FEMA vaccine site at the Tampa Greyhound Track will continue to provide the Pfizer vaccine to give those who are 16 and older the opportunity to get the shot. However, starting Tuesday, all federally-supported vaccination sites in Florida will switch over to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Long lines were building Monday morning at the Tampa Greyhound Track.

As of Monday morning, just over 3.5 million people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida. In total, 10 million vaccines have been distributed.

"I think it’s a good sign that people are realizing the vaccine is a really good thing for my own health, the health of my family and community, and getting back to some semblance of normalcy," said Dr. Jason Salemi, USF College of Public Health associate professor of epidemiology.

According to the CDC, a total of 1.3 million vaccines will be distributed to Florida this week. This includes:

Johnson & Johnson: 313,000 doses

Moderna: 434,800 doses

Pfizer: 573,300 doses

