Every day is Employee Appreciation Day for managers desperate to keep workers

Did your boss say "Happy Employee Appreciation Day" Friday? The unofficial holiday is celebrated on the first day of March.

This year, it comes at a time when employers are taking a harder look at how to get and keep workers.

The pandemic has changed the work experience in dramatic ways, shifting the power to the employee.

Many employers, especially in the service industry, are desperate for employees, and having a near-impossible time finding them.

Workers believe if they don’t like their job, they can leave and find another one.

"In this highly competitive environment, employers want to retain their employees that they have versus this "great resignation" that we are seeing across the country," said Katie Worthington Decker, VP of Lakeland Economic Development Council.

At Lakeland Downtown Development, Julie Townsend offers her employees flex time whenever they need it.

"It is really more about accomplishing your task, not being at your desk at a certain time and staying until a certain time," Townsend told FOX 13.

At Rita staffing, the company has a monthly morale committee meeting. Members try to think up ways to make work a little more fun.

"If it is National Pizza Day, we have pizza. We like to eat around here," said Heather Hightower.

They also surprise employees with coffee, tacos, or whatever else they can think up.

Some companies are allowing their folks to continue to work remotely, despite a reprieve from fears of getting sick with COVID-19.

Amazon recently announced that it is going to pay employees' full college tuition at a number of schools across the country, including Polk State and Hillsborough County colleges.

This week, Target said it is going to raise salaries for certain job categories to $24 and hour.

Last summer, Walmart paid employees a $1,000 bonus for perfect attendance.