Ex-girlfriend's jealous rampage turns into jail time: PCSO

The Brief A bitter breakup causes a Polk County woman to lash out at her ex-boyfriend, according to deputies. Her temper-tantrum turned tirade ends up with her getting arrested by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The ensuing court charges could cost her more than the emotional outburst was worth in the long run.



A quiet Saturday morning was disrupted by a burglary at Michael Allred Jr.'s home in Polk County recently.

The suspect did not go quietly. In fact, that was part of the plan. Allred's ex-girlfriend came to create chaos for him in front of his new girlfriend, according to the sheriff's office.

The backstory:

It was just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 25, when Allred and his girlfriend were asleep in their home in Polk County.

That's when deputies say Ashlee Zingarelli broke into their home.

According to the arrest report, Zingarelli gained access to the home through the back door. Once inside, she crept into the bedroom where Allred and his girlfriend were asleep.

Courtesy: Polk County Jail

She swiped his cellphone from the nightstand and went back outside.

Allred was awakened in the incident and followed Zingarelli outside to get his phone back.

The confrontation turned into a screaming match and when Zingarelli returned the phone, according to the arrest report, she smashed Allred's vehicle, breaking off the passenger-side mirror.

What they're saying:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrived to help contain the early-morning ruckus happening in the residential neighborhood.

Deputy Joseph Ojeda-Rodriguez observed the damaged vehicle and listened to both Zingarelli and Allred.

He learned that Singarelli and Allred had been in a relationship, but that relationship ended a year ago.

Based on the facts of the case, Zingarelli was arrested and charged with felony burglary of an occupied structure, theft and criminal mischief causing damage of more than $1000.

What's next:

Zingarelli was booked into the Polk County Jail on those felony charges.

She was able to get released after posting $2,250 bond with the condition that she must check in with pretrial services once a week.

Her arraignment on these charges is set for Dec. 2.