Expand / Collapse search
Rip Current Statement
from WED 2:58 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
4
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Coastal Flood Watch
from WED 2:58 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Ex-NBA player Ben McLemore accused of rape, sexual abuse in Oregon

By Ryan Gaydos
Published  April 10, 2024 6:34pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX News
fc7ce1c7- article

FILE - Ben McLemore #23 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on April 07, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Ben McLemore, a former NBA first-round draft pick who was a standout player at Kansas, was arrested on Wednesday on rape and sexual abuse charges in Oregon.

McLemore, 31, was booked into the Clackamas County Jail. He was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, according to online jail records.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was expected to be arraigned in Clackamas County Circuit Court later Wednesday, according to Fox 12 Oregon.

The Sacramento Kings selected McLemore with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2013 draft. He played four seasons with the Kings before he joined the Memphis Grizzlies. He had a second stint with the Kings in 2018-19 but had move on from them again after that season.

JA MORANT ACTED IN SELF-DEFENSE DURING PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH TEEN, JUDGE RULES

He bounced from the Houston Rockets to the Los Angeles Lakers and finally to the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021-22 season. Since then, he has played in China, Greece and Spain.

He averaged 9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 556 NBA games over the course of his career. He was unable to live up to the hype around him out of Kansas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the Jayhawks, he was an All-Big 12 selection in his freshman season. He averaged 15.9 points per game. Kansas got to the Sweet 16 that year but lost to Michigan.

Read more on FOX News. 