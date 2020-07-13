Exhibit showcases fiber, Florida artistry

An innovative exhibit is now showing at Florida Craft Art in St. Petersburg.

It's called Contemporary Fiber in Florida 2020 and all of the artists are Floridians.

"We have 67 pieces in the exhibit," said Tyler Jones, Florida Craft Art board chairman. "We have 40 artists that are displaying in the exhibit."

The Contemporary Fiber in Florida 2020 exhibit showcases new approaches to traditional fiber techniques, including weaving, surface design, wearable art, basketry, beading and textile dyeing.

"A fiber and fabric artist has to be kind of a jack-of-all-trades where they can incorporate color and the use of texture and many different techniques and so it can get very complicated," said Jones. "It's a multi-step process depending on the style they are going after."

Advertisement

The artists use fiber with jewels, paint, photography, and more to create a unique crosssection of fiber and fabrics.

Admission to the exhibit is free. Florida Craft Art is located at 501 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. For information, visit https://floridacraftart.org/ or call 727-821-7391.