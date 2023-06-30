Experts say gun safety and training necessary even with new "permitless carry law"

Florida’s controversial "permitless carry law" goes into effect this weekend.

Experts say if you're going to carry a concealed weapon in Florida for the first time and plan to forgo any training, listen up.

"People who think they can carry a gun without training deserve what they're going to get, which is put into a cage or a hole in their body they weren't born with," said local firearms instructor Ryan G Thomas.

The permitless carry law will be effective on July 1.

Thomas said when it comes to gun safety, many people think they know what they're doing but in reality, according to him, they should think twice.

"The truth is, you're unconsciously incompetent. You don't realize how little you understand about how to handle a firearm safely," he explained.

Florida's permitless carry law, effective July 1 removes the need for mandated training or a concealed weapon permit. In other words, if you can legally own a gun you can concealed carry.

It's a major victory for Second Amendment enthusiasts.

Sheriff Chad Chronister released a PSA about gun safety ahead of the new law.

"This law doesn't change the need for responsible gun ownership it's your responsibility to know the law and follow fire safety protocols like proper storage, handling and training," shared Sheriff Chronister in the PSA.