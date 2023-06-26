Constitutional Carry in Florida goes into effect July 1

On July 1, 2023, Floridians will be able to carry a concealed firearm without having to get a permit.

"Firearms are very dangerous, and the consequence of using a firearm in an inappropriate way, like in self-defense, you could kill yourself, kill a family member, you could spend the rest of your life in prison," said Ryan Thomas, the co-founder of Warrior Cloud, a software that helps firearms instructors train students.

He’s a firearm instructor himself and says a lot of his students take his classes ahead of receiving a concealed carry permit, so they know exactly how to use the weapon, and know what the laws are.

Starting July 1 a new law will allow some Floridians to carry concealed weapons without permits.

"For some reason, some gun owners believe they’re just going to buy a gun at a gun store, they’re going to walk into a range and just figure it out on their own," Thomas shared.

He said people need the proper training to possess and handle a gun.

Thomas said he supports constitutional carry, but is concerned that the law will put guns in more hands that haven’t gone through proper training.

"Not every person in the United States is smart enough to vote, it’s not up to the United States government to decide who gets to have a kid and who gets to vote, I believe everybody has a right to own a firearm, but I also know not everybody is smart enough to own a firearm," explained Thomas.

There are some concerns that people uneducated on gun laws will get into trouble because of the new law.

After July 1, Thomas said he anticipates a lot more Floridians getting injured or getting into legal trouble because of mishandling a gun.

"We will see a lot more people using a firearm in a self-defense situation, what they perceive as self-defense, that the courts will rule this is an unjustified use of force, because people do not understand what they can and cannot do with that gun," Thomas stated.

When Florida Senator Jay Collins filed the constitutional carry senate bill, he said the law empowers law-abiding citizens. Others who support the law said a vast majority who carry concealed will still get the proper training. Thomas isn’t convinced though.

"Obviously I write my books and create my training courses for a reason to make sure people are educated and know what they can and can’t do, but you can’t fix stupid," said Thomas.

According to Thomas, he’s not worried this law will impact his livelihood, but said a lot of firearms instructors across the state could see fewer students.

When constitutional carry goes into effect next week, Floridians will no longer have to wait for a three-day background check.