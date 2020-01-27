Explosion reported at Brooksville mobile home fire

article

A mobile home in Brooksville was gutted and scorched after a fire broke out Monday morning.

Firefighters said when they arrived, flames have spread through most of the mobile home, located in the 14500 block of Dehaven Avenue.

Fire officials said the male occupant of the home self-evacuated before firefighters arrived. They said he was treated at the scene for respiratory issues and was taken to Oak Hill Hospital.

Hernando County deputies said at least one explosion occurred.

Officials are asking for people to avoid the area during the investigation.