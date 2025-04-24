'Extended road closure' on Westshore Blvd. after vehicle crashes into TECO pole: TPD

The Brief A crash has forced an "extended road closure" along S. Westshore Blvd. north of W. Gandy Blvd. on Thursday. Tampa police say a vehicle hit a TECO pole shortly before 7 a.m. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes until crews deem the area safe.



A stretch of S. Westshore Blvd. is shut down on Thursday after a vehicle crashed into a TECO pole, with the Tampa Police Department saying there will be an "extended road closure."

What we know:

TPD says the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on S. Westshore Blvd. north of W. Gandy Blvd.

Minor injuries were reported at the scene, according to police.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes until crews deem the area safe.

What we don't know:

It's not known exactly how long the road closure will last.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.

