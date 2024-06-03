'Extremely dangerous' man at large after hitting, strangling woman in Winter Haven: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Winter Haven police are searching for a man they say struck a woman multiple times and strangled her until she lost consciousness before escaping to Highlands County.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, the victim told officers that on Friday, Randy Leon Gillis, 46, was enraged when he struck her several times in the face.

Police say when she came to, she realized she was covered in blood and ran to her neighbor who called authorities. The victim suffered numerous serious injuries, according to police, and is being treated at a local hospital.

Gillis took the victim's vehicle and drove to Highlands County where he has family. The Highlands County Sheriff's Office recovered the abandoned car, but Gillis is still on the run.

Police said Gillis should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. He is known to carry firearms and knives.

They ask anyone with information on Gillis' whereabouts to call Detective Meredith Moore at 863-837-9754.