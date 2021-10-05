Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies before Congress

A Facebook whistleblower is testifying before Congress on Tuesday for the first time after exposing the company’s awareness of apparent harm to some teens from Instagram and sharing accusations of dishonesty in its fight against hate and misinformation.

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, was identified in a "60 Minutes" interview on Sunday as the whistleblower who anonymously filed complaints with federal law enforcement. The complaints alleged that Facebook’s own research shows how it magnifies hate and misinformation, leads to increased polarization and that Instagram, specifically, can harm teenage girls' mental health.

The information was first reported by the Wall Street Journal in a series of stories, called "The Facebook Files," which painted a picture of a company focused on growth and its own interests instead of the public good.

Haugen, a 37-year-old data expert from Iowa, came forward with the wide-ranging condemnation of Facebook — complete with tens of thousands of pages of internal research documents she secretly copied before leaving her job in Facebook’s civic integrity unit.

"There were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook. And Facebook over and over again chose to optimize for its own interests — like making more money," Haugen said during the "60 Minutes" interview.

Haugen has a degree in computer engineering and a master’s degree in business from Harvard. She worked for 15 years prior to being recruited by Facebook in 2019 at companies including Google and Pinterest.

Now, Haugen will testify to the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection at a hearing set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, aimed at "protecting kids online."

The Senate panel is examining Facebook’s use of information from its own researchers on Instagram that could indicate potential harm for some of its young users, especially girls, while it publicly downplayed the negative impacts. For some of the teens devoted to Instagram, the peer pressure generated by the visually focused app led to mental health and body-image problems, and in some cases, eating disorders and suicidal thoughts, the research leaked by Haugen showed.

One internal study cited 13.5% of teen girls saying Instagram makes thoughts of suicide worse and 17% of teen girls saying it makes eating disorders worse.

"And what’s super tragic is Facebook’s own research says, as these young women begin to consume this eating disorder content, they get more and more depressed," Haugen said in the televised interview. "And it actually makes them use the app more. And so, they end up in this feedback cycle where they hate their bodies more and more."

Amid the Instagram research claims, Facebook paused the development of a kids' version of Instagram, geared toward children under 13, to address concerns that have been raised about the vulnerability of younger users.

Facebook has tried to play down the research. Nick Clegg, the company’s vice president of policy and public affairs, wrote to Facebook employees in a memo last week that "social media has had a big impact on society in recent years, and Facebook is often a place where much of this debate plays out."

But Haugen’s criticisms range beyond Instagram. She said in the interview that Facebook prematurely turned off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation and incitement to violence after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump last year, alleging that contributed to the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

After the November election, Facebook dissolved the civic integrity union where Haugen had been working. That, she said, was the moment she realized, "I don’t trust that they’re willing to actually invest what needs to be invested to keep Facebook from being dangerous."

Haugen says she told Facebook executives when they recruited her that she had asked to work in an area of the company that fights misinformation because she had lost a friend to online conspiracy theories.

The social network giant has 2.8 billion users worldwide and nearly $1 trillion in market value. By coming forward, Haugen says she hopes it will help spur the government to put regulations in place for Facebook’s activities.

Antigone Davis, Facebook’s head of global safety, faced a barrage of criticism from senators on the Commerce panel at a hearing last Thursday. They accused Facebook of concealing the negative findings of Instagram and demanded a commitment from the company to make changes.

Davis defended Instagram’s efforts to protect young people using its platform. She disputed the way The Wall Street Journal story described what the research shows.

Facebook maintains that Haugen’s allegations are misleading and insists there is no evidence to support the premise that it is the primary cause of social polarization.

"Even with the most sophisticated technology, which I believe we deploy, even with the tens of thousands of people that we employ to try and maintain safety and integrity on our platform, we’re never going to be absolutely on top of this 100% of the time," Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of policy and public affairs, said Sunday on CNN’s "Reliable Sources."

That’s because of the "instantaneous and spontaneous form of communication" on Facebook, Clegg said.

"I think we do more than any reasonable person can expect to," he added.

Separately, a massive global outage took down Facebook, Instagram and the company’s WhatsApp messaging platform on Monday. Facebook didn’t say what might have caused the outage, which began around 11:40 a.m. EDT and was still not fixed more than six hours later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.