Families embrace cold temperatures by hitting the slopes at Snowcat Ridge in Dade City

Families embraced the cold temperatures Friday evening in a very fitting way – hitting the slopes at Snowcat Ridge in Dade City.

For many thrill-seekers, the temperatures outside made it seem like it could’ve been really snowing at the park.

"We’re having a great time, colder than I thought it would be," said the Hunziker family.

They bundled up and went for it.

"We’d rather over do it than under do it, but it’s been a lot of fun. It’s cold, the slopes are fast. It’s what you want to do when you live in Florida, you don’t get around the cold, so this is how you get around the cold if you live in Florida," the family said

Snowcat Ridge managers said several time slots are sold out through the holiday, so it’s safe to say the low temperature didn’t keep anyone from coming.

"I feel like it’s definitely bringing a lot more people out, because they want to have that winter experience, that cold, go down the snow slope, freezing temperatures type deal," said Jonathan Samelton with Snowcat Ridge.

Those who wanted to stay warm spent a lot of time by the fire roasting marshmallows. Others made a full commitment to the cold and played in the snow inside the massive igloo.