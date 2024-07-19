Families face challenges without loved one’s death certificate after Florida Department of Health hack

More than two weeks after a cyberattack on the Florida Department of Health, there are still problems for families trying to deal with the death of a loved one.

State lawmakers are calling for a thorough investigation into the ransomware attack, which left the department unable to issue death certificates.

One family in Hudson tells FOX 13, without that, they can't access their sister's bank account to pay her bills.

The business of death can be overwhelming already. Ruth Ann Lamoureux's family said it's become even more challenging, since they can't get a death certificate from the state.

"She was absolutely the life of the party," said Ruth’s sister, Cathy Lair.

In her younger years, Ruth dabbled in modeling and lived a vibrant life, right until the end.

"That was her. That was how she lived her life, strongly independent," said Cathy.

Cathy said after a full day of activities, Ruth passed away in her sleep on July 9th.

Cathy flew from California to Hudson, to take care of her big sister's estate.

"I felt like it was an honor and a huge responsibility," said Cathy.

About six years ago, Cathy said they went to the bank together to make sure they had a joint account, so that when Ruth's time came, her death would not be a burden to her loved ones.

Cathy is the executor of Ruth’s estate and she has her sister’s will.

But earlier this month, the Florida Department of Health's vital statistics system was hacked, delaying the state's ability to issue death certificates.

Cathy can't GET one for Ruth and has not been able to take care of Ruth's finances.

She said the bank won’t give her access to the accounts without the death certificate, even though Cathy’s name is also on the account.

Now she’s worried about how to pay Ruth's bills, credit cards and mortgage.

"I can't move forward and potentially late fees and interest could be accruing and that's ridiculous. I mean that she would really not be happy about that happening. My sister was very good with her money," said Cathy.

FOX 13 reached out to Truist Bank and shared Cathy's story. The company, headquartered in North Carolina, immediately responded to FOX 13. While the bank cannot discuss specifics due to client privacy, it assured us it is working towards a resolution for this family.

Cathy hopes her experience will help others double-check their end-of-life arrangements.

She is still awaiting the death certificate from the state, as they prepare for a celebration of Ruth’s life on Saturday.

"The important thing is my sister and what we share in family and friends. That’s what's really important. So I’m not going to let this take the piece from my soul," said Cathy.

Truist Bank offers this general advice for loved ones dealing with the loss of a family member:

"Closing an account in the event of a loss of a family member can be an emotional and sometimes stressful situation, especially if funds are needed quickly to cover funeral expenses or settle outstanding debts. To make sure you’re prepared, we recommend that our clients make an appointment with their local banker to talk through their individual situation and ensure their accounts are up to date with all the necessary information."