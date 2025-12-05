Family of Tampa mother still searching for justice 27 years after her murder: ‘I cry every day’

The Brief The family of Tampa resident Melinda Moore is pleading for justice, 27 years after she was killed. No arrests have been made. Family says she suffered for years at the hands of an abusive significant other.



Decades later, the family of a mother of four is still seeking answers regarding her death.

What we know:

Melinda Moore was beaten and strangled to death in 1998, but so far, no one has paid the price. The shock is as raw as the day her sister, Shannon, found out.

CRIME: Man arrested in Tampa shooting that left 17-year-old dead: HCSO

Courtesy: Shannon Moore

"I cry every day," she said during an interview on Friday. "Every time I think about her kids, every time I think about her, I cry."

Melinda Moore was 25, had four kids, and was found dead in her bedroom in November 1998 at the now abandoned Robles Park apartments in East Tampa. The death certificate lists the causes of death as asphyxiation, fractures and lacerations of internal organs.

"I get dizzy thinking about it," she said.

READ: Arrest made after DNA links Ruskin man to 1997 deaths of mother, daughter found at Gilgo Beach

What they're saying:

According to her sister, Melinda endured abuse at the hands of a significant other, who they still see around town. But 27 years later, no arrests have been made.

Her family says it's time for those who know what happened to say so.

Courtesy: Shannon Moore

"I just want justice, it's killing me," her sister said. "It's hurting my family. It has been hurting us, I mean, and the person that I feel is responsible for it is walking around sky free."

Tampa police released a statement to Fox 13 saying in part, "The Tampa Police Department remains unwavering in its commitment to finding justice for Melinda Moore, whose death in 1998 continues to be the subject of an active and ongoing investigation."

MORE: Tommy Zeigler: New testimony clouds 50-year murder case against Florida death-row inmate

Big picture view:

Legal analyst Anthony Rickman says although potential witnesses or confidants of the killer may have passed away, most of the evidence is likely preserved. New technology can also help in cold cases, he said.

"They may have a person of interest or a person they believe who committed that crime," said Rickman, "but they're lacking that final link to actually be able to overcome the burden and have the probable cause."

The family's legacy:

It feels more urgent for Melinda's family, who had to bury their 87-year-old matriarch in August. Melinda's mother, who raised all four of her grandchildren, did not live to see the one thing she wanted.

"My mom wanted to see justice," said Shannon. "But, I know her and my sister is standing in heaven waiting to see justice now."

What's next:

TPD says, "Anyone who may have information, regardless of how minor it may seem, is asked to share it with detectives by submitting a tip to the Tampa Police Department using this link. No piece of evidence or information should be considered too small or insignificant to share, and detectives follow up on every lead provided."