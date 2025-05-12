2 dead after car crashes into Lakeland home

The Brief Two people are dead after a car crashed into a Lakeland home on Monday. Deputies said the crash happened along Pirates Way. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a news conference on the crash at 5 p.m.



Two people are dead after a car crashed into a Lakeland home along Pirates Way on Monday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Not many details have been released about the crash, but images and video from the scene show a white car inside the home where it crashed.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Deputies have not identified the driver or the two who died. They also have not released details on what led to the crash.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a news conference on the crash at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: