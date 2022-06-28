Family of Tampa officer killed in 2021 crash sues FDOT over wrong-way vehicle detection system

article

In early March 2021, a Tampa police officer intentionally drove into the path of a wrong-way driver. Now, his family is suing the state's transportation department, claiming they failed to maintain an early detection system for wrong-way drivers.

Attorneys for the family of Officer Jesse Madsen's will announce the lawsuit Tuesday afternoon. The lawsuit is being filed on behalf of his wife and three children.

"Tragically, on March 9, 2021, the system designed to protect motorists from wrong-way drivers failed to operate as intended and resulted in Officer Madsen’s act of heroism," according to a news release from the Yerrid Law Firm. "The suit charges those entities with negligence in failing to properly oversee and maintain the Wrong Way Detection System specifically designed to stop wrong-way drivers like the one who struck Master Patrol Officer Madsen head-on."

Madsen – who served more than 16 years with TPD and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran – was off-duty on the morning of March 9, 2021, when his life was cut short. Investigators said they believed he purposely veered into the oncoming vehicle to save others.

PREVIOUS: ‘It was the worst night of my life’: TPD remembers fallen Officer Jesse Madsen 1 year after death

Tampa police said they received a call before 1 a.m. about a white car swerving between lanes and speeding south in the northbound lanes of I-275 near Sligh Avenue. One minute later, they received a second call as officers arrived, he explained. Two cars had collided: a Tampa police cruiser along with a white vehicle.

At the time, FDOT said they do have a detection system in the area, but it did not register the wrong-way driver.

The press conference announcing the lawsuit against FDOT is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.