Family remembers mother killed in shooting at Brooksville restaurant: 'She was a shining light'

Nicolas Bello said his physical injuries from getting shot on July 30 pale in comparison to the pain of losing his mom.

He spoke to FOX 13 through a translator Thursday.

"He doesn’t really feel anything compared to everything else that has happened," the translator said.

Bello and his mom, 53-year-old Claudia Barbosa, were making a delivery at El Sol De Mexico restaurant and store in Brooksville around 10 a.m. before the business opened, something Barbosa had done for four years. That’s when, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says, 21-year-old Donald Jamison shot them.

Barbosa died. Bello said he was shot in the chest and the bullet exited through his back. He was also shot in his arm while he was trying to defend his mom, he said.

Shortly before the shooting, Bello said his mom gave Jamison food twice that he’d asked for. He’d been hanging out outside the store, he said.

"When she had given him the food for the last time, his mom had told him to remember what the Bible says … never get tired to do good," the translator said.

Bello and his brother and sister said Barbosa’s world revolved around them and her husband. She came to the United States five years ago from Colombia, they said, for better opportunities for their family.

"It’s not really just about her being my mom," Fernando Bello, Barbosa’s other son, said. "It’s more of the light that she shined and the type of person … she was a great person."

"She was a shining light," Nicolas Bello said through the translator. "She had a very strong character," he said.

Nicolas Bello said his mom taught him several life lessons.

"She taught me to be very hardworking, something that I appreciate, and also to do things the right way, to do it correctly," Nicolas Bello said.

Nicolas Bello said he came to the U.S. just seven months ago to be with his mom.

PREVIOUS: Man accused of shooting mother and son at Brooksville restaurant

He said he feels blessed that none of his organs were hit when he was shot. Nicolas Bello said he feels like he has a purpose to live and share the way his mom lived.

"Do everything the right way. Leave it in God’s hands and walk with God and never forget to do things properly and never disrespect anyone," he said.

Nicolas Bello said he plans to go back to Colombia once he’s well enough. He said it’s too difficult to live in the U.S. because of the memories.

Photo courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

FHP troopers detained Jamison about 30 minutes south of the store. There’s no evidence right now that he knew Barbosa or Bello. He’s charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, two counts of robbery and attempted escape from law enforcement. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the case is still active.

Barbosa’s funeral is Friday.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: