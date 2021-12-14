Family: Retired Tampa officer was not wearing hearing aid, glasses prior to being shot by deputy

The daughter of the retired Tampa police sergeant who was fatally wounded inside his home released a detailed statement describing her father and the circumstances the family says occurred during the deputy-involved shooting.

Ronald Ehrich, 88, was shot and killed after a Hillsborough County deputy was called to his Longcrest Drive home in Riverview last week. Ehrich lived by himself.

Deputy Anastacia Castillo arrived at Ehrich’s house after a neighbor called 911 just before 7:30 a.m. The concerned neighbor said Ehrich’s garage door, and the door leading into his home, had been open for the last two days.

"No one knew my father was a sane, kind, happy man who had a great life on his own terms," according to family’s statement. "No one knew he had family, friends and neighbors that loved him, and even if we did not see each other every day, we were in constant contact."

Ronald Ehrich pictured with his granddaughter. (Photo provided by family)

"No one knew that he had just been out with my brother the day before the incident and was looking forward to Christmas at my house," the statement continued. "No one knew he was invited to move closer so we could see him more, but chose to stay because he loved his house, as it was his connection to his wife that passed away."

When the deputy entered his home, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said she announced her presence several times. He said she was seen putting on latex gloves, believing she was walking into a situation where medical assistance was required.

"On the way up, she is knocking on the wall of the stairwell, trying to get anyone's attention," Chronister explained during a press conference following the deadly shooting. "As she’s walking upstairs she encounters one of the bedrooms that is locked. Continues searching…goes back to the locked bedroom. She hears a voice…a gentleman saying he is armed with a firearm."

He said Deputy Castillo continued to reiterate she was with the agency and was "here to help you."

However, according to Ehrich’s family, they claim he wore hearing aids but they remained sitting on his nightstand at the time of the shooting.

"No one knew he was a heavy sleeper with 60% hearing loss and could barely hear even with his hearing aids - which were still on his nightstand at the time this incident," the statement read in part. "No one knew he needed glasses that he also was not wearing, and had even had some recent macular degeneration."

They continued to say he was trained and licensed on how to use a weapon.

The deputy’s body camera footage showed her retreating down a hallway after he opened the bedroom door with the handgun, the sheriff noted last week.

As she was asking him to drop the weapon, she said, "Please don't make me do this," Chronister said. The deputy ended up in another bedroom, where Ehrich eventually entered.

The sheriff said Deputy Castillo was "left with no option" and fired her weapon.

"If you examine what happened…what could she have done different? He continued his aggressive action towards her," Chronister said. "She’s making every effort to deescalate this situation."

Chronister said it was too early in the investigation to know if mental health played a role.

"No one knew he was also an ex-policeman with an excellent record of service, who was on high alert because there had just been a break-in at the house right next door just before this incident," the family wrote. "No one knew he was probably thinking he was catching the neighborhood burglar."

"No one knew any of these things about him," the statement said, "and yet there was an immediate press and social media windstorm that has made our personal tragedy a public circus.

The family’s full statement can be read below:

First of all, we would like to say we are thankful to everyone who knows us and knows our father for reaching out and supporting us. It means everything and we are so thankful for you.



Tuesday morning was a tragedy on many levels, and everything since has been unimaginable.



We are just now beginning to process our grief, and just getting through the logistics of his passing. At the same time we are trying to keep our own lives and responsibilities functioning. Anyone who has lost someone they care about knows how incredibly hard this whole process is.



On top of this, our family has to process, learn, comprehend, and try to sort out the aftermath of the manner in which he died.



We want everyone to know are fully cooperating with the HCSO and the FDLE and they are cooperating with us. Everyone we have dealt with so far has been polite, caring and professional.



When the Sheriff gave his first press conference, almost immediately after the incident- it was only what he knew about the situation so far, an unfolding investigation that will take a long time to sort out.



No one knew my father was a sane, kind, happy man who had a great life on his own terms. No one knew he had family, friends and neighbors that loved him, and even if we did not see each other every day, we were in constant contact. No one knew that he had just been out with my brother the day before the incident and was looking forward to Christmas at my house. No one knew he was invited to move closer so we could see him more, but chose to stay because he loved his house, as it was his connection to his wife that passed away. No one knew he was perfectly capable of taking care of himself, drove, shopped, cooked, cleaned, did laundry and made his bed and finished a crossword every morning. No one knew he was a heavy sleeper with 60% hearing loss and could barely hear even with his hearing aids- which were still on his nightstand at the time this incident. No one knew he needed glasses that he also was not wearing, and had even had some recent macular degeneration. No one knew that he was trained and licensed and knew fully well the rules of how and when to raise a gun at someone. No one knew he was also an ex policeman with an excellent record of service, who was on high alert because there had just been a break in at the house right next door just before this incident. No one knew he was probably thinking he was catching the neighborhood burglar.



No one knew any of these things about him, and yet there was an immediate press and social media windstorm that has made our personal tragedy a public circus.



Our family and especially my father support(ed) law enforcement and first responders, and are thankful for the work they do every day. If you think it’s easy for one minute to go into the situations they do, make life or death decisions in the heat of the moment, respond to tragic situations like this, listen as families sob and hug their loved one’s pillow, etc. it’s not. It’s gut wrenching all around.



My father told me many of his own stories. It’s not easy. If you think you could do better then sign up and prove it.



The media and the public need to realize that these are real people involved in a surreal and impossible situation- and stop rushing to judgment of the police, the victim, or the family of a victim before the complete story comes out. And even then why does everyone in this world need to judge?



We live in a world where media sensationalism sells, and commenting on Facebook is a competitive sport. It’s ridiculous and hurtful.



No one's opinion without facts is helping anything right now.



Instead of getting involved with something that has nothing to do with you, go be kind to another person today.



Ron Ehrich was someone’s husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, son, neighbor. He loved all of us, and we loved him, and this situation is incredibly hard to handle. People should learn to respect that.



Everyone should stop inflating the story, let the investigation finish, let us bury our father, and let us grieve in peace.



Nothing can bring him back.



The family is grieving and we are sad for everyone involved, and patiently waiting for the outcome of the FDLE investigation.



Ronald Ehrich had a wonderful life with friends and family that loved him. He drove himself into Tampa to meet his son for a nice lunch at their favorite restaurant. The neighbor that was concerned just did not see him come and go. He must not have realized the door was not staying shut. She had only his best interest at heart when she called the wellness check. We would have done the same thing.

The family would like to add that the people saying on social media saying he was suicidal or had a death wish have no idea what they are talking about, and it’s hurtful. He was not depressed had plans for the immediate future.

His and the deputy’s lines of sight, physical distances, and viewpoints are not clear on the video, including what he could or could not actually see.

It was not one straight hallway, and there were physical obstructions from walls and planters.

From what is visible on the video, it looks like she retreated before he even opened his bedroom door.

He just could not hear properly. He was not "answering her". They were not having a conversation. She was trying to direct him and he was trying to direct her. It’s a tragically ironic, horrible situation.