Family torn apart after crash with suspected DUI driver, who fled crash on I-75 in Sarasota

A couple's trip to visit family in North Port has turned into a waking nightmare after a suspected DUI driver hit their truck, killing a man and his son-in-law on Interstate 75 in Sarasota Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Dale and his wife were in town from Lowell, Indiana visiting her mom and dad, Daniel, in North Port.

Around 7 Saturday, the couples were driving south on I-75. Daniel and dale were in the back seat of the family's truck when Donald Johnsen of Naples sideswiped them, troopers say.

The truck flipped on the shoulder. Daniel and Dale were ejected and both died. Dale's wife and her mother suffered severe injuries.

FHP said Johnsen took off, but was located a short time later. He faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and DUI manslaughter.

The mother and daughter are recovering from their physical injuries, but the pain of losing their loved ones may never heal.

Donald Johnsen arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter

Monday, Daniel's other daughter, Felicia told FOX 13 what people should remember about Daniel and Dale – and about driving under the influence.

"Both of them always had a smile and were always positive," Felicia said. "You drank, and you drove, and you killed two people and robbed so many people of so much time that they needed with them."

Daniel was days away from becoming a great-grandfather.

Daniel and his wife (family photo)

Felicia said the whole family is devastated and wants justice for what happened.

"I want the judge and everybody to know that this man doesn’t deserve to leave that prison cell for the rest of his life because he did the unthinkable," she said.

The family set up an online fundraiser to help cover medical and funeral costs.