Farewell, Vipers: XFL restarts next year — but not in Tampa

The XFL released its host cities over the weekend before it restarts next year, and it turns out the league will be sailing away from Tampa Bay.

Instead, when the season starts next February, it will take place in Houston, San Antonio, and Arlington in Texas, Orlando, Las Vegas, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington D.C. This means the league dropped New York, Los Angeles, and Tampa Bay.

In 2020, the XFL officially canceled its inaugural season due to the pandemic. Tampa was home to the Vipers for the duration.

The league was the second XFL backed by the WWE's Vince McMahon. McMahon has invested nearly $400 million in the XFL. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took over as the new league owner.

Perhaps the third time will be the charm.