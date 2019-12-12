Fatal crash closes southbound Howard Frankland Bridge Thursday

One person died Thursday evening in a crash that closed southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge for several hours.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers out of Pinellas County confirmed a 54-year-old man from Pinellas Park, driving a Toyota pickup truck, died in the crash. Troopers said he was wearing his seat belt. His identity was being withheld while officers notify his next of kin.

The driver 53-year-old male driver of a Ford Raptor was taken to Bayfront Medical Center with serious injuries. He was also wearing his seat belt.

The crash appears to have happened when the man driving the Toyota tried to change lanes and hit the Ford. The Toyota rotated and overturned, according to FHP. The Ford hit the outside barrier wall in the southbound lanes.

One lane of Interstate 275 on the bridge reopened just before 9 p.m.