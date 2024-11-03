Deadly Davenport car crash claims the life of 84 year-old man: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

An elderly man died after a car crash in the Four Corners area of Davenport on Sunday morning, authorities say.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says an 84-year-old man was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Osceola County but died during emergency surgery after suffering blunt force trauma and internal injuries from the crash.

Polk County deputies responding to fatal Davenport crash. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say an investigation at the scene of the crash found that he crashed his 2021 Ford EcoSport SUV into a 27-year-old man driving a 2018 Mazda sedan trying to make a left turn going north onto US 27.

The man driving the Mazda was treated at the scene and did not sustain significant injuries.

According to witnesses, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. when the Ford attempted to make a lefthand turn onto Poitras Two Road in northeast Polk County.

Authorities say it caused a three-and-a-half-hour closure in the southbound lanes of US 27.

The location of the fatal Davenport crash on a map. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

The crash remains an open investigation, but the deputies who investigated the crash believe that both men were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.