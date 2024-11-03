1 dead in Bradenton, suspected DUI driver arrested: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

A Bradenton car accident left one woman dead and a man suspected of driving under the influence in jail, according to authorities.

The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) says Cesar Navarrete, 25, sped through a red light while driving a Nissan Altima westbound, causing him to crash into the passenger side of a Chevrolet Equinox turning northbound on 43td St. W.

According to investigators, the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday and the passenger of the Equinox, Sara Holmes, 37, died Sunday morning in a nearby trauma center.

The car’s driver had minor injuries and was also treated at the trauma center.

Navarrete, driving with a suspended license, was arrested and treated for minor injuries, and the BPD says they think he was under the influence when he crashed into Holmes.

BPD says that an investigation is ongoing, and Navarrete might face additional charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.